Video: Moment Trump Was Attacked At Rally

Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while delivering a speech at a rally in Pennsylvania today, when several gunshots were fired at him. The former US President was evacuated from stage by security agents and is said to be fine.

In a video that captures the moment the horrifying incident happened, Donald Trump can be seen delivering his speech amongst a big crowd of his supporters when several gunshots are heard. After the first couple of gunshots that took Donald Trump unawares, he can be seen touching his right ear before ducking to take cover behind the stage dias. The crowd behind him, visibly confused and scared, also ducks to dodge any bullet.

Trump got shot in the side of the head at his rally in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/5xtwgRscOr — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 13, 2024

The Secret Service agents are quick to come to Trump's rescue as they cover and take him off the stage. Trump, whose right ear can be seen bleeding, raises his fist in the air while being evacuated.

Trump is "fine" and is being checked at a medical facility, his campaign said after the attack. "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," said spokesman Steven Cheung.

According to the US media, two people, including the suspected shooter, have been killed. "Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said two people are dead, including an apparent shooter," The Washington Post said.

US President Joe Biden has condemned the attack on his political rival. "I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," said Biden in a post on X.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," he added.