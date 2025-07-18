Strike On Gaza's Only Church "A Mistake", Netanyahu Tells Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump on Thursday that a strike on Gaza's only Catholic church had been "a mistake," the White House said.

Trump called Netanyahu after having "not a positive reaction" to learning of the strike, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"It was a mistake by the Israelis to hit that Catholic church, that's what the prime minister relayed to the president," Leavitt said.

