'Bullet Pierced Upper Part Of My Right Ear': Donald Trump On Shooting At Rally

Former US president Donald Trump, in his first account of being shot at during a rally in Pennysylvania today said, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump, who was not seriously injured, said on his Truth Social site.

The former President is "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

The incident took place about seven minutes into the rally in Butler, in western Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

He was rushed off stage when gunshots were fired at his rally, in a shocking incident that will fuel anxiety in the run-up to the 2024 election.

As the bangs ran out, 78-year-old Trump grimaced and clutched a hand to his right ear, with blood soon visible across his face.

Secret Service agents swarmed onto the podium, surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him roughly off the stage, as Trump raised a fist to the crowd in defiance.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Trump said in his post.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA," he added.