Witness Claims He Saw Shooter Positioned On Roof Before He Fired At Trump

A witness has claimed that he saw the man - who fired at Donald Trump while he was addressing a campaign rally - positioned on the roof of a building near the event grounds.

Greg told the BBC that the shooter was armed with a rifle and had crawled on top of the building.

"The guy crawled up the building 50 feet from us. He had a rifle," he said.

He said that he informed police, Secret Service about a suspicious man on a roof with a rifle.

"I'm thinking to myself 'Why is Trump still speaking, why have they not pulled him off the stage'... the next thing you know, five shots ring out," he told the BBC.

The shooting took place shortly after Trump took the stage at his final campaign rally. 78-year-old Trump grimaced and clutched a hand to his right ear, with blood soon visible across his face.

Secret Service agents swarmed onto the podium, surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him roughly off the stage, as Trump raised a fist to the crowd in defiance.

His campaign said he was "fine" and being checked at a medical facility.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Donald Trump later posted on Truth Social.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump said.

The apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump involved "multiple shots (fired) toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally venue," the US Secret Service said, adding the shooter has been killed.