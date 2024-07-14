Who Was Thomas Matthew Crooks, Man Who Tried To Assassinate Donald Trump

Thomas Matthew Crooks was the resident of Bethel Park in Pennsylvania.

The FBI has identified the shooter in the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The US Secret Service said in a statement that the shooter "fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally" before being "neutralized" by agents.

Donald Trump was rushed off stage with blood streaked across his face after the shooting in Butler.

5 Facts About The Shooter:

Thomas Matthew Crooks was named by the FBI "as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of Donald Trump". A voter-registration record showed that he was registered as a Republican. Thomas Matthew Crooks was the resident of Bethel Park in Pennsylvania. He appears to have graduated in 2022 from Bethel Park High School. He even received a $500 "star award" that year from the National Math and Science Initiative, according to The Tribune-Review in western Pennsylvania. He was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Multiple witnesses said they saw him before the shooting and alerted authorities. Crooks was positioned on the roof of a building about 130 yards away from the stage where Donald Trump was addressing the rally. He was shot dead by the Secret Service officials after the attack on the 78-year-old former US President. Police said Crooks' motive behind firing on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is unclear.

