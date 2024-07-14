Video: Secret Service, Snipers In Action After Shots Fired At Donald Trump

Donald Trump Rally Shooting: The shooter was later captured and neutralised

Former US President Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally today.

The Secret Service said that the apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump involved "multiple shots (fired) toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

A video has now emerged showing snipers and Secret Service officials in action as shots were fired at Donald Trump.

As the Secret Service officials hear the gunshots, they swarm onto the podium, surround the Republican candidate to escort him off the stage.

Two armed officials were also seen aiming at the gunman after the shots rang out at the rally.

Footage showing the Reaction of the U.S. Secret Service Counter-Sniper Team who Eliminated the Shooter, the Moment that Shots rang out at the Trump Campaign Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/1ni7L1Makp — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 14, 2024

The shooter was later captured and neutralised by the Security Service officials. The shooter's identity and motive were not immediately clear.

The shooting took place shortly after Trump took the stage at his final campaign rally. 78-year-old Trump grimaced and clutched a hand to his right ear, with blood soon visible across his face.

He turned back to the crowd and repeatedly raised his fist as the security officials surrounded him, in what is set to become an iconic image.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Donald Trump later posted on Truth Social.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump said.