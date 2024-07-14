Ivanka Trump's 'Thank You' Note For Secret Service After Shooting At Rally

Donald Trump, former US president, was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a rally in Pennsylvania today, a shocking incident that will fuel fears of instability ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.

The 78-year-old Republican candidate was addressing a fervent crowd when a gunman opened fire, striking Trump in the ear. Blood was visible on his face as US Secret Service swiftly intervened, whisking him offstage to safety.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of the former president, conveyed gratitude for the outpouring of support and concern following the violent incident. In a statement released shortly after the shooting, she expressed deep appreciation for the swift actions of the Secret Service and law enforcement, underscoring their role in averting further tragedy.

"Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," Ivanka Trump's statement read. "I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always."

Thousands of Trump supporters were attending the rally when the shooting, which was captured live on news channels, happened. As the bullet hit his ears, the former president was seen ducking with the secret service surrounding him. He could be heard making a few comments on an audio feed from the stage. Trump said, “Let me get my shoes,” as he was escorted to the safe place. He was seen pumping his fist to the public.