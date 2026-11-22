A Purdue University professor, her husband and their two teenage daughters were found dead inside their home in the US state of Indiana after one of the girls reportedly called emergency services, saying her father had a gun and was threatening the family. The four family members were identified as Dr Julie Tkach, 53, her husband Thomas Tkach, 51, and their daughters Katharyn, 17, and Lauren, 16. They were found dead at their home in West Lafayette on Thursday, November 19.

According to People Magazine, the emergency call was made before authorities discovered the bodies. A dispatcher reportedly told responding officers that the caller had said her father was armed and threatening to shoot the family.

The dispatcher also said multiple gunshots could be heard before the call went silent. The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office was notified about the deaths at around 1.50 am on Thursday, according to the report.

What Happened Inside The Family's Home?

Emergency dispatch audio obtained by local broadcaster Star City TV captured the disturbing moments surrounding the incident.

In the recording, a dispatcher can be heard telling officers that the caller had identified her father as the person threatening the family.

"She advised that her father had a gun and was threatening to shoot the family. I heard multiple gunshots go off and the line is now silent," the dispatcher reportedly said.

People Magazine reported that authorities had initially not disclosed the motive behind the incident or the circumstances of the deaths.

However, preliminary autopsy findings reported on November 21 subsequently classified the deaths of Julie and her two daughters as homicides. Thomas's death was ruled a suicide, according to the latest reports. Toxicology results are still awaited.

Who Was Julie Tkach?

Julie Tkach was a clinical assistant professor of hospitality and tourism management at Purdue University. She joined the university in 2024.

Before joining Purdue, she taught at South Dakota State University, where she was named Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 academic year by its College of Education and Human Sciences.

People Magazine reported that Julie was remembered by colleagues and students for her professional achievements and kindness.

Purdue University expressed grief over the deaths and offered condolences to Julie's colleagues, students and everyone affected by the tragedy.

Thomas Tkach was an employee of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Robert Goldsmith confirmed.

Police Official Speaks About Family

Norah Ashcraft, a victim services coordinator at the Lafayette Police Department, also issued a statement following the deaths.

Referring to the tragedy, she highlighted the difficulties of identifying and reaching people experiencing domestic violence before it escalates.

She thanked everyone who had tried to support the Tkach family, particularly those who had offered the girls a safe place, listened to them or provided emotional support.

The investigation is continuing. Authorities have not publicly established a motive for the killings.