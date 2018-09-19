Car Hits Two Pedestrians Outside Mosque in London: Police

Police were "retaining an open mind regarding the cause of the collision". (Representational)

British police said two people have been taken to hospital after reports of a car hitting pedestrians outside a mosque in north-west London on Tuesday, LBC radio reported.

Police were "retaining an open mind regarding the cause of the collision", LBC said on Twitter.

London's Metropolitan Police was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday.

