Car Hits Two Pedestrians Outside Mosque in London: Police

Two people have been taken to hospital after reports of a car hitting pedestrians outside a mosque in north-west London.

World | | Updated: September 19, 2018 12:28 IST
Police were "retaining an open mind regarding the cause of the collision". (Representational)

London: 

British police said two people have been taken to hospital after reports of a car hitting pedestrians outside a mosque in north-west London on Tuesday, LBC radio reported.

Police were "retaining an open mind regarding the cause of the collision", LBC said on Twitter.

London's Metropolitan Police was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

