Indian-Origin Woman Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In UK

Scotland Yard launched an appeal on Thursday for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward as it named a 61-year-old Indian-origin woman as the victim of a fatal collision in north London.

Vimla Matai was found by Metropolitan Police officers and London Ambulance Service at the collision site in Harrow on Tuesday and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old male driver of the car that collided with the pedestrian was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drunk driving and driving with no insurance.

"This was a tragic incident that has taken the life of a woman who should have been celebrating her 62nd birthday today," Detective Sergeant Chris Martin of the Met Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said on Thursday.

"I urge witnesses and anyone who has footage of the events leading up to, during or immediately following the collision, to contact police immediately. No matter how insignificant you think your information may be, please get in touch without delay," he said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a north London police station to be interviewed and has been released on bail to reappear in court by mid-February

