Circus Acrobat Falls 30-Feet In Front Of Screaming Onlookers

An acrobat crashed 30 feet to the floor in front of screaming families at the Winter Wonderland event in London's Hyde Park over the weekend. The incident occurred when Jackie Armstrong's foot slipped from her harness during a performance, reports Daily Mail. The acrobat crashed to the floor at the Zippos Christmas Circus Show as the audience watched in horror.

Witnesses say that Ms Armstrong, 35, did not get up after her fall. Staff members immediately rushed to her after the crash, and the tent was cleared of shocked spectators.

"It was horrific. I thought it was part of the act but when she didn't get back up I knew something was wrong," one witness told The Sun. "A group of people ran on to help her and people were shouting for a paramedic."

Ms Armstrong was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

According to Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Zippos Circus confirmed the incident and said: "The female British artist, Jackie Armstrong, performs an aerial act and is a highly experienced circus artist with 10 years in the ring.

"Jackie was immediately attended to on the scene by first aiders and an ambulance called. She was taken to hospital by ambulance and further information on the nature of her injuries is awaited."

