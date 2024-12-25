Canada Overhauls Express Entry System, New Rules To Impact Indian Aspirants

Indian professionals seeking to migrate to Canada for better job opportunities may face new challenges, as the North American country announced significant changes to its Express Entry immigration system. Changes have been introduced in the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) that governs the eligibility of a candidate for a permanent immigration programme.

As per the recent release issued by the Canadian government, the new change, under which candidates will no longer receive additional points for having a job offer, will be instituted as early as spring of 2025.

What Did The Government Say?

The move, introduced as a temporary measure, is aimed at curbing fraudulent immigration practices by removing the incentive to illegally buy or sell labour market impact assessments to improve a candidate's chances of being selected to come to Canada as a permanent resident.

"We are taking important steps to reduce fraud while continuing to attract the skilled talent our economy needs," said Marc Miller, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

"Immigration has always been a cornerstone of Canada's success, and we remain committed to welcoming the best and brightest to Canada so that everyone has access to the quality jobs, homes and supports they need to thrive," he added.

Who Is Impacted?

Once the removal of CRS points for a job offer is instituted, the changes will impact candidates pursuing permanent residence through the Express Entry system, including those currently working in Canada temporarily.

"Once the change is introduced, it will apply to all candidates with job offers in the pool as well as new candidates entering the pool," the government said.

Who Gets Immunity?

However, the new rules won't impact candidates who have already been invited to apply for permanent residence (PR) with a CRS score that still includes points for a job offer (under the "arranged employment" criteria).

It will also not apply to candidates who have already submitted an application for PR to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) which is currently being processed.

What Is the Express Entry Immigration System?

Express Entry is Canada's flagship online system that is used to manage immigration applications of skilled workers from programs including the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program, and Canadian Experience Class, as well as parts of the Provincial Nominee Program.



Under the system, eligible candidates can create their profiles on the official website and enter the pool. Then candidates with the most points in rounds are invited by the Canadian government.

After receiving the application, candidates are invited to apply for the permanent residence (PR) programme, they have to fill out the application, which will be reviewed by the government and a decision will be taken.

Canada Ends Flagpoling

The Justine Trudeau government, as part of Canada's Border Plan, also announced that work and study permits will no longer be provided to flagpolers at a port of entry, effective immediately.

Flagpoling occurs when foreign nationals who hold temporary resident status in Canada, leave Canada and, after a visit to the United States or St. Pierre and Miquelon, re-enter to access immigration services at a port of entry.

"This practice has taken up significant resources at the border, diverting Canadian and American officers away from important enforcement activities and has contributed to wait times for cross-border travellers," the government said.