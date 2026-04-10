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What's MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+, Why 'Woke' Canadian MP Is Being Trolled Over It

MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ is an acronym used in Canada to describe a wide group of people affected by systemic violence.

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What's MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+, Why 'Woke' Canadian MP Is Being Trolled Over It
Leah Gazan used the acronym while slamming Canada's federal budget cuts.
  • Leah Gazan used the acronym MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ in a Canadian parliamentary debate
  • The term highlights missing and murdered Indigenous and LGBTQIA+ community members
  • Gazan criticised federal budget cuts to Indigenous Services and Crown-Indigenous Relations
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New Delhi:

A Canadian politician has gained widespread attention after she used the acronym MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ during a parliamentary debate. The clip of the same is now being shared widely across social media.

According to Newsweek, Leah Gazan, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre and representative of the New Democratic Party, criticised Canada's federal budget cuts, particularly the reduction of around $7 billion from Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations.

During her remarks, Gazan referred to what she described as the “ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+,” a term that immediately drew attention online due to its length and complexity. Follow Live Updates

Billionaire Elon Musk also reacted on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Seriously would have been an implausible comedy routine even from circa 2010.”

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/2042083057138856179?s=20

In another post, he added, “Canada is cooked”, and said, “I guess there are still some letters left in the alphabet.”

MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ is an acronym used in Canada to describe a wide group of people affected by systemic violence, especially within Indigenous communities, Newsweek reported. It stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two Spirit people, along with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual individuals.

The issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls remains a long-standing concern in Canada, and the acronym is used in government documents, advocacy campaigns and community discussions. 

It is deliberately long to include groups that have historically been excluded from national discussions on violence, justice and safety.

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