28-Year-Old British Rapper Killed In Car Crash Enroute To Concert

The 28-year-old rapper called Cadet, whose real name is Blaine Johnson, was being driven to a gig at Keele University in Staffordshire on Saturday.

World | | Updated: February 10, 2019 13:05 IST
Police said British rapper Cadet, whose real name is Blaine Johnson, died at the scene of the accident


London: 

A British rapper was killed in a car crash while he was en route to a concert, police said.

The 28-year-old rapper called Cadet, whose real name is Blaine Johnson, was being driven to a gig at Keele University in Staffordshire on Saturday, CNN reported.

A statement on Cadet's Instagram page, said: "We the family of Blaine Cameron Johnson known as Cadet (Underrated Legend) would like to share the sad news that during the early hours of February 9 he passed away as a passenger in a taxi, en route to a performance.

"Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance."

Police said the rapper died at the scene following a collision between the taxi and a van.

