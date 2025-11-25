Explained: The Tough Path To NDA And The Training Challenges Cadets Endure

The National Defence Academy (NDA) has, for more than seven decades, stood as the country's premier tri-services military academy, an institution that shapes some of India's finest young leaders. It attracts aspirants from across India and friendly foreign nations, offering a rigorous training system built on discipline, courage and jointmanship.

Every cadet who enters NDA does so after navigating one of the toughest selection processes in the world. Nearly six lakh candidates compete for just 406 seats each year. After clearing the UPSC written exam, shortlisted candidates undergo a demanding Services Selection Board (SSB) process, which tests personality, leadership potential and mental resilience over four days.

Those who clear it must then pass medical examinations before earning the right to wear the NDA beret marked with the Ashoka emblem.

Once inside, the challenge intensifies. The Academy's mission is to prepare cadets for modern warfare while instilling leadership qualities, integrity, self-discipline and the spirit of jointmanship.

Training is led by four specialised teams, the Army Training Team, Naval Training Team, Air Force Training Team and Joint Training Team. Cadets undergo physically punishing routines that include drills, equitation and endurance exercises designed to push them beyond perceived limits.

Office administration plays a critical but often unseen role in keeping this massive training ecosystem functioning. The administration department manages logistics, supports training units and ensures seamless coordination between departments-providing essential backend support that keeps the academy running efficiently.

NDA's vision remains clear: to continue as a global centre of excellence, producing leaders equipped with the moral, physical and professional strength required for future battlefields.

However, the intensity of life at NDA has prompted serious introspection in recent weeks. Two deaths in October have brought attention back to the pressures of training and the mental resilience demanded of cadets. Cadet Antriksh Kumar Singh, an 18-year-old first-termer, was found dead in his cabin on October 10. Less than two weeks later, first-termer Aditya D Yadav drowned during additional swimming lessons. Investigations are underway, and both families have sought impartial probes.

These incidents have reignited conversations around training stress, SSB evaluation and mental health. While the academy has systems for counselling and confidential grievance redressal, including dedicated counsellors and a monitored Cadet Suggestion Forum, veterans argue that more professional psychological support is needed.

The path to become an officer remains a relentless test of endurance-one that only a select few are able to complete.