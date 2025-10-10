NDA Cadet, 18, Found Hanging In Hostel Near Pune, Family Claims He Was Harassed

An 18-year-old first-year cadet of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday morning in Khadakwasla near Pune. His family has alleged that he was harassed by his seniors at the academy, and they had raised the issue with the NDA authorities recently.

However, police have stated there is no confirmation of ragging at this stage.

The NDA has initiated a formal Court of Inquiry to examine the circumstances of the young cadet's death.

The body of Antariksh Kumar Singh was discovered by his fellow cadets around 6 AM.

No suicide note was recovered from the room, and the teenager was declared dead at the Military Hospital in Khadakwasla. The post-mortem report will reveal the exact cause of death, officials said.

He was disturbed by the harassment and would say he wanted to discontinue his training at the academy, his family claimed.

"Everything was alright until he recently complained to his mother about harassment by some seniors. After that, the family took it to the authorities at the academy. His mother and grandmother went to the NDA before Navratri and pointed out the issue. The NDA authorities also responded and assured to take action," said Singh's maternal uncle AP Singh, who retired from the Indian Army, was quoted by PTI as saying.

He said the teenager spoke to his mother on Thursday afternoon.

"It seems something happened later in the evening as there was a party there. It seems something happened during the party which made Antriksh very sad and prompted him to take the extreme step," he said.

Singh, from Lucknow, was the son of an ex-serviceman and had joined the NDA in July this year as part of Charlie Squadron training for the Indian Air Force. His family is on the way to Pune.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Cadet Antriksh Kumar Singh," the NDA said in an official statement.

A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam is conducting a thorough investigation into with the family en route to Pune for further inquiries.