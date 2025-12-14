Man Who Survived October 7 Attack In Israel Injured In Australia Shooting

Among those injured in the shooting at a Jewish religious event in Australia is a man who survived the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel and had recently shifted to Australia. His bloodied face wrapped in a bandage, he said he had never imagined he would witness such an incident in Australia.

Describing the firing at Sydney's Bondi Beach as a "bloodbath" and an "absolute massacre", the man told 9News, "I was here with my family, it was a Hanukkah celebration, there were hundreds of people, there were children, there were elderly, families enjoying themselves."

"Children, kids at a festival, playing and then all of a sudden it's absolute chaos. There's gunfire, everywhere, people ducking, it was absolute chaos. We didn't know what was happening, where the gunfire was coming from," he said.

The man, who has not been identified, said he had lived in Israel for 13 years and survived the October 7 attacks there. He said he came to Australia two weeks ago "to work with the Jewish community, to fight antisemitism, to fight this bloodthirsty hatred".

"We've lived through worse, we're gonna get through this, and we're going to get the bastards who did this," he said.

The man said his only concern during the shooting was for his wife and children, who managed to escape. "I saw at least one gunman ... firing randomly and in all directions. I saw children fall to the floor, I saw the elderly, I saw invalids, it was an absolute bloodbath.

"October 7, that's the last time I saw this. I never thought I'd see this in Australia, not in my lifetime, on Bondi Beach of all places, this iconic place," he said.

Eleven people have been killed after two gunmen opened fire during a religious event at the beach to mark the beginning of the Jewish festival Hanukkah. One of the two shooters was killed in retaliatory firing. Police have described this shooting as a terrorist attack.