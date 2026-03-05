Advertisement

Blasts Heard In Abu Dhabi, UAE Respond To Missile Threat As War Intensifies

"Air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat," the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Abu Dhabi residents said they heard numerous heavy explosions.
United Arab Emirates:

Residents in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi reported hearing a series of loud explosions on Thursday, with UAE air defences responding to a missile threat as Iran pressed on with its retaliation campaign in the Gulf.

"Air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat," the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said in a statement on X. Abu Dhabi residents said they heard numerous heavy explosions.

