Blasts Heard In Abu Dhabi, UAE Respond To Missile Threat As War Intensifies

Residents in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi reported hearing a series of loud explosions on Thursday, with UAE air defences responding to a missile threat as Iran pressed on with its retaliation campaign in the Gulf.

"Air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat," the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said in a statement on X. Abu Dhabi residents said they heard numerous heavy explosions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)