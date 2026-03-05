Explosions Over Doha, 6 Injured By Drone Debris In Abu Dhabi: Report

A fresh round of explosions were heard in Qatar's capital, Doha on Thursday, with a column of black smoke rising over the horizon. news agency AFP reported. The country's defence ministry said that its military was working to intercept an incoming missile attack.

Earlier, Qatar started evacuating residents living near the US embassy in Doha.

Meanwhile in UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi, falling debris from an intercepted drone injured six people of Pakistani and Nepalese nationality. According to Khaleej Times, the shrapnel fell at two sites in the ICAD 2 area, after the successful interception of a drone by air defences.

"Authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi responded to an incident involving falling debris at two locations in the ICAD 2 area, following the successful interception of a drone by air defences. The incident resulted in six minor to moderate injuries to Pakistani and Nepalese nationals," Abu Dhabi media office said in a statement.

Residents in the UAE have been repeatedly alerted with sirens and authorities have informed that the loud sounds heard across the Emirates comes as a result of successful air defence interceptions.

The attacks come as Iran presses forward with its retaliation against its Gulf neighbours following US and Israeli strikes.

A conflict sparked Saturday with US-Israeli attacks on Iran that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rapidly escalated, engulfing the region and drawing in global powers, and snarling shipping and energy markets.

The war has touched as far afield as the Sri Lankan coast, where a US submarine torpedoed an Iranian warship, and Azerbaijan, which threatened retaliation after a drone hit an airport.