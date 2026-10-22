Netanyahu's Hindi Invite To PM Modi For Israel's Independence Day

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he spoke with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and invited him to light a torch alongside brave Indian pilot Smit Machchhar on Israel's Independence Day.
In a post on X, the Israeli Prime Minister also said that PM Modi appreciated the "strong, long-standing ties" between the two countries.
-
-
Best Of NDTV World Summit 2026 | Defining Conversations, Big Ideas
-
PM Modi Says 'Parasite' Congress Hurts 'Honest' Dissent Movements
-
"Some Dreaming Of Disorder": PM Modi's Dig At Rahul Gandhi
-
PM Modi Highlights India's Firsts: Fast Breeder Reactor, Hydrogen Train, Asian Games Medals
-
"UN's Limits Clearly Visible": PM Modi Presses For 'New Solutions' At NDTV Summit
-
"World That Relied On India's Brainpower Now Trusts Its Mindpower": PM Modi
-
Non-Oil Trade With India Went Up 50% In 3 Years: UAE Minister At NDTV Summit
-
"Some Dreaming Of Disorder": PM's "Failed Product Of Congress" Jibe At Rahul Gandhi
-
'Viksit Bharat Not Just For Us': PM Modi's Top Quotes At NDTV World Summit
-
Has Indian Cuisine Arrived At The Global Stage? What Vir Sanghvi Believes
"I spoke with my friend, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and invited him to light a torch alongside a brave Indian pilot on Israel's Independence Day," said Netanyahu, who is in the midst of a close race for re-election.
"Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that, on the ground and in the air, India and Israel are fighting together against terrorism," he wrote in both Hindi and Hebrew.
मैंने अपने मित्र, भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से बात की और उन्हें इज़राइल के स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर वीर भारतीय पायलट के साथ मशाल प्रज्वलित करने के लिए आमंत्रित किया। मोदी ने निमंत्रण के लिए मुझे धन्यवाद दिया और कहा कि ज़मीन पर और हवा में, भारत और इज़राइल आतंकवाद के ख़िलाफ़ मिलकर लड़ रहे हैं। उन्होंने हमारे बीच के मज़बूत और वर्षों पुराने संबंधों की भी सराहना की। 🇮🇱🇮🇳— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 22, 2026
PM Modi travelled to Israel in February on his second visit to the country in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to Tel Aviv in July 2017.
Earlier this month, Israeli President Isaac Herzog invited Indian pilot Machchhar, who fought off an attack from his co-pilot inside the cockpit of a Tel Aviv-bound flight, to Israel to honour him with the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.
Machchhar was injured while trying to stop his co-pilot from allegedly attempting to hijack flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. The flight was carrying 174 passengers.
Despite being seriously injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot and avert a possible catastrophe. The plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The passengers reached Israel safely later that day.
Machchhar, who has been hailed as a "hero" by Modi and Netanyahu for his courage, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world