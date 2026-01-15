Authorities Killed Canadian Citizen In Iran, Says Foreign Minister

A Canadian citizen has died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities, Foreign Minister Anita Anand said in a social media post on Thursday, but did not give details of how or when.

"Peaceful protests by the Iranian people - asking that their voices be heard in the face of the Iranian regime's repression and ongoing human rights violations - has led the regime to flagrantly disregard human life," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)