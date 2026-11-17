Several Apple services, including App Store, iCloud and Apple Pay experienced an outage across US on Tuesday, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

Multiple users complained that they were unexpectedly signed out of iCloud on their Apple devices and faced verification failures while trying to sign in again.

Apple's System Status page, however, continued to show the services as operational despite the complaints from users.

Apple is yet to issue a statement regarding the disruption.

The latest outage comes hours after almost 200 major websites, including those of the BBC, HSBC UAE bank, Air France and IKEA were targeted by a malicious cyber attack seeking to steal financial information and infect Apple devices, according to a report by AFP.

According to reports, corrupted JavaScript code was injected by hackers into tools hosted by Optimizely, a digital platform used by major companies to customise users' online experiences.

"The list includes some of the most visited sites in the world: Zoom, the BBC, CNN, Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, HSBC (UAE), Equifax, Air France-KLM, Ledger and Peacock. The attacker's (crypto) wallets had received about $7,040, all within roughly nine hours on the 16th (of November)," security researcher Scott Helme wrote on his blog.

A day earlier, several customers reported difficulty accessing the online accounts at some major US banks. According to Downdetector, Bank of America, Chase, US Bank, Wells Fargo and Truist were listed by users as down or experiencing issues.

"Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible," a Chase spokesperson said in a statement.