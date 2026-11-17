Two engineering students were killed, and four others were injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree amid dense fog in the early hours of Tuesday in the Bengaluru rural district.

The victims have been identified as Janavi and Vaishnavi, both aged 19. They are natives of Tumakuru city in Karnataka.

The group of students, who were pursuing their second year of engineering at Sapthagiri College, were reportedly travelling to Hutridurga near Kunigal for an outing. In the early hours, the driver reportedly lost control of the car in thick fog and crashed into a tree.

The impact was severe, killing Janavi and Vaishnavi, both aged 19 and natives of Tumakuru, on the spot.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the car hitting the tree and tumbling at least twice as smoke and dust cover the area.

Pictures and videos show the severe impact on the car. The vehicle, a white Ford sedan, was seen crushed due to the impact. Doors and windows of the car were broken, and its wheels were also completely dislodged in the accident. The impact was so severe that it also damaged the roof of the car.

In another photo, the tree that the car crashed into was also seen damaged, with large branches of it being broken. Pieces of the car can be seen scattered near it.

The accident took place near Gudemar Anahalli in the Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district, along National Highway 75. Police have cordoned off the part of the highway where the accident took place.

Four others travelling in the car, identified as Gagan, Jaswanth, Harshini S and Harshini G, sustained injuries. They were shifted to Nelamangala Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered at the Kuduru Police Station, and further investigation is underway.