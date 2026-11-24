Shares of Anthropic tumbled early Tuesday, falling below $83 a share, the tech company's Wall Street debut level following last week's record-breaking initial public offering.

About 10 minutes into trading, shares of the artificial intelligence company stood at $80.14, down 8.6 per cent. Leading indices fell in the early going Tuesday after Monday's ferocious stock market rally.

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