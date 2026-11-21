Shares in Anthropic fell 9.5 percent in early trading Friday as the artificial intelligence company announced it had pocketed about $91.6 billion from its record-breaking initial public offering.

The stock was changing hands at around $88 shortly after the opening bell in New York, down from Thursday's closing price of $97.17 but still above the $83 at which shares were priced in the IPO.

The pullback comes amid deep nervousness over AI stocks, which have swung sharply in recent weeks on fears of a bubble and doubts over whether the massive spending on the technology will pay off.

The shares had jumped 17 percent in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday despite a broad Wall Street sell-off, briefly valuing the maker of the Claude chatbot at about $2 trillion before closing at a valuation of about $1.75 trillion.

Nvidia, the chip giant at the center of the AI boom and an investor in Anthropic, has also been shaken by the resignation of chief executive Jensen Huang after an affair with a woman suspected by US intelligence to be a Chinese spy.

Anthropic said Friday that its underwriters had exercised in full their option to buy additional shares, lifting the total raised in the offering to about $93.5 billion.

About $1.9 billion of that went to existing shareholders who sold part of their stakes.

The final tally tops the $86 billion raised by Elon Musk's SpaceX in its June listing, including its own additional shares, making Anthropic's offering the largest IPO on record.

The company also raised about $26 billion by selling shares directly to a group of tech giants including Google, Microsoft and Nvidia, bringing the total haul from the listing to nearly $120 billion.

The listing, under the ticker "ANT," made Anthropic the first of the leading AI model developers to go public, giving ordinary investors their first chance to bet directly on a stand-alone AI giant.

Founded in 2021 by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei and several colleagues who left ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, the company has seen its revenue surge to $17 billion in the third quarter, up from $1.4 billion a year earlier.

Much of that comes from customers paying to use its models for computer coding, though its massive computing costs remain a major question for investors.

The company's IPO filing warns that advanced AI systems could pose catastrophic or existential risks to society.

Critics accuse Anthropic of using its safety message as cover while it races to release ever more powerful technology.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)