Anthropic shares closed about 17 percent higher on their first day of trading on Thursday, as investors shrugged off the Nvidia spy scandal and fears of a tech bubble to snap up the AI giant's stock after a record-breaking IPO.

The shares ended the session at around $97, up from an IPO price of $83, after opening at $111.50 and briefly valuing the maker of the Claude chatbot at about $2 trillion.

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