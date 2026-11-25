Newly elected Republican Congressman Anthony Constantino has said that he wants to turn every gay American into a Republican. He was quick to clarify that he is not gay himself.

Constantino, who is also an aspiring rapper, made the remarks on Monday. "I am going to make all Gay Americans become Republicans and Democrats can't stop me!" he said.

He will represent New York's 21st congressional district after defeating Democrat Blake Gendebien in the midterm elections.

The 44-year-old politician later shared screenshots of messages he received on social media. One of the messages read, "You turned me Republican." Others complimented his appearance.

Constantino wrote on X , "It's already begun. I want to clarify, I am not Gay but I do want all Gay Americans to become Republican."

He also explained why he wanted gay Americans to support the Republican Party. According to him, the Democratic Party was making it unsafe for gay people.

"The Democrat Party is making it unsafe to be Gay. If you like Secure Borders, Safety, Low Taxes, Less Regulation, as well as First and Second Amendment Rights then you should be Republican," he wrote.

Constantino shared a video from inside his car in which he explained how he planned to turn every gay American into a Republican. "Everyone wants to know how I'm gonna turn every gay American Republican. It's easy," he said before singing along to Stevie Wonder's song Master Blaster (Jammin').

"Now that I'm elected, one of my big goals is to get every gay American to be Republican," he said.

His comments came shortly after he faced criticism from New York Republicans over his behaviour.

Last week, a group of state Republican leaders wrote a letter warning him about his conduct. The letter said that personal attacks, abusive messages, bullying and intimidation were not acceptable behaviour for someone holding public office.

The letter was signed by Liz Joy, the New York GOP State Committee's North Country Regional Chairwoman, along with five county Republicans.

The Republican leader has also been in the news for missing part of his congressional orientation in Washington, DC, to have dinner with Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to US President Donald Trump.

Constantino said that meeting Stone was more important than selecting his office space on Capitol Hill. "I let my staff pick the office so I can work on more important things such as eating chicken parmesan with Roger Stone while planning how to defend us from Radical Democrats," he said, according to The Independent.