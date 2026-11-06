'Jesus Christ Would've Lost': Defeated Republican Leader After Midterm Results

Mike Lawler has claimed that not even Jesus Christ could have won re-election in his district after losing his seat in the US midterm elections. The two-time Republican leader was defeated by Democrat Cait Conley for the highly competitive seat in New York's Hudson Valley region.

Lawler, 40, picked up only 47.8 per cent of the vote compared to Conley's 52.1 per cent. The GOP lawmaker said he was happy about the campaign he ran but "the bottom dropped out" of his support amid voter dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump.

"Jesus Christ could have run and would have lost," Lawler told CNN, according to reporter Manu Raju.

Despite the disappointing result, Lawler called Conley to accept the defeat and wished her well as the next member of Congress.

"I have never been afforded in any of my elections a concession on election night and I fundamentally believe it's the right thing to do," he said. "And so I congratulate Cait on her win and wish her well as our next member of Congress," said Lawler.

Conley, a military veteran, pledged to get to work on behalf of the district. "We have a lot to do to root out the corruption that has taken hold in Washington, lower costs for working families, and make our government serve the people once again," she said in a statement.

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US Midterm Elections

The November 3 election saw Republicans being handed a chastening defeat by the 'blue tsunami' that resulted in flipping of at least seven Republican-held Senate seats in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Republicans losing the House gives Democrats the power to stall Trump's legislative agenda and launch sweeping investigations of his administration. A Senate defeat also threatens his ability to appoint Supreme Court justices and senior officials.

Democratic control of the Senate will profoundly reshape Trump's final two years in office and likely hamstring his ability to push his agenda, including his hopes for sustaining a conservative shift to the Supreme Court.