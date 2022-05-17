'That's Disgusting': Amber Heard Responds to Accusations She 'Pooped' in Johnny Depp's Bed

Amber Heard denied that it was an intentional prank. (File)

A lot has come to light during Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Now, while on the stand, Ms Heard has denied allegations that she defecated Mr Depp's bed “as a prank” after the pair had a fight.

According to People.com, on Monday Ms Heard was asked about the instance when Mr Depp said he was shown a photograph of “faecal matter on the bed” after Ms Heard left with friends to go to Coachella back in April 2016. Responding to this, the Aquaman star explained that Mr Depp's dog Boo had “bathroom issues” and was responsible for the faecal matter left in the bed.

It is to mention that earlier this month, Johnny Depp had testified that his ex-wife tried to blame the dogs for the faecal matter on the bed but he didn't believe that the dropping that he observed in a photo could have come from their small pets. He also referred to it as a “faecal delivery”. The Hollywood actor said there was no doubt it was “human faeces”.

Separately, Starling Jenkins III, who is a longtime executive chauffeur and security guard for Mr Depp, also said under oath in the trial that Ms Heard told him the defecation was a “horrible practical joke gone wrong”.

However, on Monday, during her time on the stand, Ms Heard addressed the scenario and denied that it was an intentional prank. According to People.com, she also denied having a conversation at all with Mr Jenkins about it. Ms Heard testified that one of their dogs had “bowel control issues” and would often burrow in their beds. She added that the dog was on the bed while she was packing, so a bathroom accident could have been overlooked when she and her friend left for Coachella.

Ms Heard said, “First of all, I don't think that's funny, I don't know what grown woman does. I was not also in a pranking mood, my life was falling apart, and I was at a crossroads in my life. I was very serious and I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday, by my husband, with whom I was desperately in love and knew I needed to leave. It was not really a jovial time, and I don't think that's funny. Period. That's disgusting."

It is to mention that Johnny Depp is suing Ms Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence. Though Ms Heard did not name Mr Depp in the editorial, his attorneys have argued that based on her prior allegations of abuse at the hands of the actor, people would associate him with the piece.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diary and were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalised two years later. Now, according to AFP, Judge Penney Azcarate has scheduled closing arguments in the case for May 27, after which it will go to the jury.