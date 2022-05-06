Video: Tense Moment When Amber Heard Came Face-To-Face With Johnny Depp

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in court on Thursday.

The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp court battle is making all the noise. Heard made explosive revelations about the abusive relationship with Depp on Thursday, claiming she was sexually assaulted by a bottle.

After that harrowing testimony, both stars came face-to-face in the court and the tense moment is now going viral on the internet.

Heard, 36, was walking off the witness stand after breaking down while describing the sexual assault incident to court claim when Depp stood up and seemed to walk up to the stand in her direction. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is blind in his left eye and near-sighted in his right.

Heard, looking terrified and shuddering, took a step back from her ex-husband before a court official put his hand towards Depp, warning him to stay away.

The "Edward Scissorhands" actor immediately turned away and a female court officer escorted Heard back to her seat. A smiling Depp went out for a cigarette during a 15-minute recess.

Both the actors have avoided eye contact during the trial.

Before the tense encounter, heard testified that her ex-husband Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her and threatened to "carve up" her face with a broken bottle during a heated argument one month after their 2015 marriage.

The "Aquaman" actress recounted multiple instances of alleged physical and sexual abuse during her second day on the witness stand.

Depp had testified earlier in the trial that an "irate" Heard was the aggressor in the argument and severed the tip of one of his fingers by throwing a vodka bottle at him.

The defamation trial began on April 11 over an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard did not name Depp in the op-ed, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

Heard countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.