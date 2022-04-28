Johnny Depp Trial: Petition To Remove Amber Heard From 'Aquaman 2' Receives 2 Million Signatures

Amber Heard plays the role of Princess Mera in 'Aquaman'.

Amid the bitter court battle between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, a petition on change.org is gaining traction. The petition, which calls for Heard to be dropped from the upcoming Aquaman 2 movie, has crossed the two million signature mark.

Depp, who portrayed the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, was dropped by Disney in the fifth installment after allegations that he had abused his ex-wife.

The petition says that Heard “has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp” and her appearance in Aquaman 2 should be cancelled to prevent the alleged abuse from being “glamorized”.

“Also, Amber Heard was arrested in 2009 for abusing a former domestic partner, Tasya Van Ree, demonstrating a repeated pattern of abuse by Amber Heard,” the petition further says.

Depp filed a defamation case against Heard over a column she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

The 36-year-old Heard never named the 58-year-old Depp but he sued her for implying that he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

The Texas-born Heard countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.

Depp, testifying earlier on his own behalf, blamed the accusations by Heard for the loss of his lucrative role in "Pirates" as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp denied ever physically abusing Heard and claimed that she was the one who was frequently violent.

The three-time Oscar nominee and Heard met in 2009 on the set of the film "The Rum Diary" and were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalised two years later.