After Years Of Travel, US Woman Opens Museum With Over 38,000 Antique Spoons, Sets World Record

A resident of Iowa has turned a lifelong passion into a unique museum after collecting tens of thousands of spoons from around the world. The collection, built over years of travel and dedication, is now recognised as the largest of its kind. Camellia R Pohl began collecting spoons when her great-grandmother gifted her an antique silverware set before she left for US Army basic training. She said this gift piqued her interest and inspired her to discover a variety of spoons, reported Guinness World Records.

For years, she travelled the United States and other countries, collecting rare and unique spoons. Her hard work resulted in her amassing a massive collection of 38,162 spoons, enabling her to establish the Mississippi Spoon Gallery and earn a Guinness World Records nomination.

A Collection Built Over Time

The museum displays over 30,000 antique and rare utensils. If she used one spoon every day, it would take her over 104 years to use up the entire collection.

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Camellia R Pohl (USA) has a unique collection of 38,162 different spoons 🥄 pic.twitter.com/9l3TW0PQyu — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 16, 2026

The report also mentions Maria Jose Fuster a Spanish resident who holds the record for the largest collection in this category with 15,485 egg cups.

According to Camellia, her fascination with spoons stems from their historical and cultural significance. She explained that in Welsh tradition, spoons are carved from a single piece of wood with special symbols on them and are gifted to newlyweds.

She also noted that spoons symbolise the beginning of life, as some children are given spoons at birth and cutlery is often among the first items purchased when moving into a new home.

Rare And Valuable Collection

Her collection includes specimens from different periods and places around the world, showcasing the art of silversmithing. Her signature collection includes spoons from the Queen Victoria era, handmade spoons with Noritake designs, and sets made from Franz porcelain.

In addition, they also have collections from countries such as France, Germany, Denmark, Norway, and Korea. They also include over 100 plique-a-jour spoons created by artists from Austria, Norway, Egypt, and Russia.