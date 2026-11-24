At least 6 people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion on Tuesday in a densely populated residential area of the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, police and state media said.

The explosion happened at 8 a.m. (0100 GMT) at a food shop in Dong Da Street, causing severe damage to the building and shattering the windows of nearby properties, online newspaper VnExpress reported.

The Ministry of Public Security said preliminary assessments showed the explosion was related to cooking gas, adding that search and rescue operations were continuing.

The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, media reports said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)