At least 6 people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion on Tuesday in a densely populated residential area of the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, police and state media said.
The explosion happened at 8 a.m. (0100 GMT) at a food shop in Dong Da Street, causing severe damage to the building and shattering the windows of nearby properties, online newspaper VnExpress reported.
An explosion at a hotpot restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Tuesday, suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, killed three people, injured more than a dozen others and damaged nearby homes, the Associated Press reports. https://t.co/GcngPB10o4— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 24, 2026
The Ministry of Public Security said preliminary assessments showed the explosion was related to cooking gas, adding that search and rescue operations were continuing.
The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, media reports said.
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