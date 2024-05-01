'Horrifying Scene': 6 Killed In Explosion At Vietnam Factory: Report

About 30 employees were working at the time the building exploded.

Six people were killed and seven injured in an explosion at a timber factory in southern Vietnam on Wednesday, local reports said.

The incident occurred around 8:00 am at the Binh Minh Wood Production Company in Dong Nai province, with Vietnamese media reporting it was caused by a malfunctioning boiler.

"Arriving the site, I saw a horrifying scene: debris scattered everywhere and several bodies lying in the yard," according to a witness quoted by news site VNExpress.

State media photos of the site -- where some 30 employees were working at the time -- showed part of the building had collapsed, with the corrugated iron roofing flung to the ground.

The blast in Vinh Cuu district took place just a few minutes after workers finished maintenance on the boiler.

