5 Indians Killed In Car Crash In Texas, 3 Were From Andhra Pradesh

Five Indians, including three from Andhra Pradesh, died in a horrific road accident near Randolph, Texas in the United States of America (USA), on Sunday.

5 Indians, including one woman killed in acar crash in USA. (Representational Image)

Five Indians, including three from Andhra Pradesh, died in a horrific road accident near Randolph, Texas in the United States of America, on Sunday. The sixth passenger in the car is critically injured. The accident involved a head-on collision between two vehicles, 10 kilometers south of South Banham, according to Texas Public Safety officials. The incident took place around 6:45 PM (US time).

Three of the five dead are natives of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. They have been identified as Tirumuru Gopi from Gudur town, Rajini Siva from Srikalahasti and Hari.

Sai Chennu, Hari's husband, suffered severe injuries and is currently in critical condition.

Kondapalli Srinivas, MLA from Andhra Pradesh and a member of the Telugu Desam Party was informed about the unfortunate incident.

Telugus living in the USA have demanded a thorough investigation into the accident. Telugu organisations in the country have expressed deep condolences over the tragic loss of lives.

The incident is a grim reminder of road safety concerns.

