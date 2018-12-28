5.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Indonesia's West Papua, No Casualties Reported

Indonesian authorities measured the quake with a magnitude of 6.1 and said it was "felt quite strongly for several seconds".

World | | Updated: December 28, 2018 10:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Indonesia's West Papua, No Casualties Reported

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (File)


Jakarta: 

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattled the eastern Indonesian province of West Papua on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, causing nervous residents to panic about a week after a tsunami killed hundreds further west in the archipelago.

Indonesian authorities measured the quake with a magnitude of 6.1 and said it was "felt quite strongly for several seconds".

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The region in Papua, which makes up half the island known as New Guinea, is sparsely populated.

The epicentre of the quake was on land near the city of Manokwari at a depth of 55 km. The Indonesian meteorological agency said it did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

A tsunami caused by the collapse of part of a volcano crater on Saturday killed at least 430 people when waves of up to 5 metres smashed into the Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indonesia earthquakeindonesia tsunami 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaTriple TalaqLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBulandshahrIBPS ClerkTata SkyPaytm KYCMahesh BabuTej Pratap YadavAnupam Kher

................................ Advertisement ................................