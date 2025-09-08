41-Year-Old Woman Who Tried To Hug Malaysian Monarch Charged With Assault

A 41-year-old woman, Nurhaswani Afni Mohamad Zorki, has been charged with assault for attempting to hug Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah during Independence Day celebrations in Ipoh, Malaysia. According to The Independent, she appeared before Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan on Monday, where she was formally charged under Section 352 of the Malaysian Penal Code. Due to indications that she may be suffering from schizophrenia, no plea was recorded, and she was ordered to undergo a month's observation at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta to determine her fitness to stand trial.

According to eyewitnesses and police, Ms Zorki, dressed in black, managed to blend in with the dignitaries before suddenly rushing onto the stage during the state anthem on August 31. She attempted to hug Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah but was swiftly intercepted by security personnel, who shielded the Sultan and restrained her.

Perak police Commissioner Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed that she was arrested on the spot and later taken to the police station. He also added that investigations revealed Ms Zorki had a history of drug-related offences and was under psychiatric care. However, a drug screening test conducted after her arrest returned negative results.

If convicted, she faces up to three months in jail, a fine of up to RM1,000 (approximately Rs 20,948), or both. The next court hearing is scheduled for October 7, 2025, pending the outcome of Ms Zorki's psychiatric assessment, which will likely influence the direction of the case and public discourse on royal security.

The incident has sparked significant discussion about public safety and security protocols for Malaysia's royalty, who hold ceremonial roles under the country's constitutional monarchy. The case also highlights the challenges of managing mental health issues within the legal framework.

After the incident, Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail announced that security protocols for Malaysia's royal families and state leaders will be strengthened.

"This will involve bodyguard training and incorporating elements from the Special Actions Unit and commandos, so that protocols are streamlined with officers attached to the istanas [royal palaces] and state governments," he said, according to The Star.