Malaysian Woman Claims "Crazy" Boss Asked For Live Location During Holiday

A Malaysian woman claimed that her boss asked her to share a live location when she was on holiday. The boss apparently wanted the location for proof, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Social media users reacted to the post, calling the boss' behaviour "toxic" and an invasion of "personal space". "What they do is a threat to your safety and your personal life. I would quit and get a new job if it were me," one online observer said as quoted in the report.

As per the report, the woman (@_nnadrahhh) travelled to an island in Malaysia. But the vacation fun was spoiled when she received a number of calls from her boss for not sharing the location. Though she shared a photo of herself enjoying by the sea.

Also Read | Earth's Mysterious "Heartbeat" Tearing Africa Apart, Forming New Ocean: Study

Without revealing the manager's identity, she asked the internet if the leave location request was "normal". In a post on June 10, she alleged that her boss even asked for the information if they were overseas.

The woman claimed that the manager would mark leaves as "absent" as part of a "new rule" if the employees failed to share their live locations, even after applying for annual leave.

Also Read | Internet Praises Couple in China For Getting Married At Dog Shelter

As per the report, the social media users called it "toxic". One user said, "This is not normal. Your boss is crazy," one person said.

"How can your boss breach your privacy like that? Staff can do whatever they want during their annual leave," said another.

"They can only ask for your location when they sponsor your trips," said a third.