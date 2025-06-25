Internet Praises Couple in China For Getting Married At Dog Shelter

A couple in China won the internet by tying the knot in a dog shelter. The wedding ceremony was completed in the presence of 200 rescued dogs and over 300 volunteers. The 31-year-old Yang hails from Tianjin City in northern China and operates the dog shelter, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The report mentioned that the man was once a rich construction boss with assets exceeding US$1.4 million. But the pandemic changed everything. As per the report, his business suffered huge losses because of the lockdown, forcing him to sell almost all of his possessions, including his house and two cars, in order to pay his debts and employees.

Later, he became passionate about dog rescue and dedicated his life to making sure the furry friends receive all the love and care they deserve.

The report also mentioned that he had lost five puppies to illness during his childhood, a heartbreak that played an important role in his decision.

He also spoke to people for support and started to recruit volunteers. "I had only 23 yuan left in my pocket at that time. That was the entirety of the shelter's funds," Yang said as quoted.

Zhao, the bride, joined the shelter as a volunteer in 2022. She was a university student at that time.

She showed compassion for the dogs and even donated her entire part-time earnings to buy dog food. They started working together and grew closer. Their love blossomed, and they decided to get married.

For the wedding, Yang insisted on holding the ceremony in front of his furry companions so that they could be part of the special occasion. And both agreed.

One social media user called it "Super". He said, "The dogs must have been so thrilled and happy! Bless the couple for this wonderful thought!"

"They will be blessed by those voiceless angels, their days are going to be filled with happiness as they both have a big compassionate loving hearts," another user added.

"The only wedding guest I want," one user said.