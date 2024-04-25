Malaysian Woman Jailed For Throwing Boiling Water On Down Syndrome Man

The horrifying video of the incident also went viral on the internet

A Malaysian court sentenced Oo Saw Kee to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for splashing hot water on a man with Down syndrome in a lift.

Oo pleaded guilty to the charge, which involved her throwing boiling water at the victim. Judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin condemned her actions as serious, cruel, and inhumane, especially as the victim was disabled. She was also ordered to pay a fine of 6,000 ringgit (over Rs 1 lakh).

The police said the woman was arrested at 9.20 pm in the apartment building in Bayan Lepas where she lives, The Straits Times reported. The woman is being investigated for assault.

The media outlet reported that the 33-year-old was splashed with hot water in the building lift when he was returning to his apartment on the 16th floor.

The horrifying video of the incident also went viral on the internet, with many criticising the woman's actions.

A Balik Pulau police spokesperson reported that the victim's younger sister informed them at around 9:20 am about an incident that allegedly involved her brother being splashed with acid by a woman in an elevator.

"The victim lives with his 23-year-old sister and other siblings in the same apartment.

"Despite being a person with a disability, the victim can speak well," he said.

According to a Balik Pulau police spokesperson, the motive behind the attack remains unclear. The spokesperson emphasized that there had been no prior altercations or known interactions between the victim and the suspect, who are residents of the same apartment building. The incident transpired within an elevator as the victim ascended towards their residence on the 16th floor.

"Based on CCTV footage during the incident, only the victim and the suspect were in the elevator," he said.

The victim was taken to Penang Hospital for treatment.

A medical examination revealed that the victim sustained burns on the front and back of their right side, consistent with exposure to hot water. This contradicts initial reports claiming an acid attack.