Malaysian Vlogger Rescues Drowning Man At Sri Lanka Waterfall: "Absolute Superwoman"

In a display of bravery, Malaysian tourist Farah Putri Mulyani rescued a local man from drowning at Sri Lanka's Diyaluma Waterfall. The incident occurred when the man, who was swimming in the waterfall, inadvertently ventured into the deep end and began struggling to stay afloat. His distressed friends shouted for help, but it was Ms Mulyani, who was nearby, who swiftly took action.

A video of the rescue shows her diving into the water and swimming towards the man, before pulling him to safety with great effort. Once they reached the shore, the man's friends helped him away from the water, shaken but grateful for Ms Mulyani's quick thinking and selfless act.

Ms Mulyani later shared the video on social media, recounting the experience and issuing a cautionary warning to others about the potential dangers lurking beneath the surface of waterfalls.

In the video, she said, "This incident completely shifted the focus of my trip. It made me realise that more people need to be aware of the potential dangers at waterfalls. The pools can be incredibly deep, and without a current to help you swim, it becomes even more dangerous, especially if you're not a strong swimmer. Since this happened, I've been in deep reflection"

Here's the video:

The post sparked an outpouring of admiration, with users flooding the comments section to praise the woman's selfless bravery and quick thinking.

One user wrote, "Give her a medal for bravery and humanity. Selflessly volunteered to save a life. What a beautiful soul!" Another commented, "Bring this to the attention of the tourism authority to ensure her journey to Sri Lanka becomes a lifelong memory."

A third said, "The Sri Lankan government should indeed honour Malaysian tourist Farah Putri Mulyani for her heroic act of saving a Sri Lankan from drowning."

A fourth added, "Waterfalls may look beautiful, but they can be deadly if you don't know what you're doing."