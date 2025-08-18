4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Parts Of Assam

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Assam's Nagaon on Monday, making it the seventh quake in the state this month and the third in the district, an official said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, he said.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the latest tremor of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at 12.09 pm at a depth of 35 kms.

The quake was felt in Nagaon and adjoining areas, the official said.

This is the third quake epicentred in Nagaon this month, with a 3.8-magnitude tremor recorded on August 7 and a 2.8-magnitude quake the next day.

Altogether seven earthquakes have been recorded in the state this month, ranging from 2.8 to 4.3 on the Richter scale, according to the National Center for Seismology data.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

