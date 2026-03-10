2 Killed In Meghalaya Curfew Firing Linked To Tensions Over Garo Hills Polls

Two people were killed early Tuesday in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills after police opened fire while dispersing an unlawful assembly during night-curfew hours.

The incident occurred in Chibinang, where tensions had been rising following clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups linked to the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections scheduled for April 10.

According to police sources, the firing happened as officers intervened to control a gathering that had formed despite curfew restrictions.

Following the incident, the district administration extended the night curfew into a full-day clampdown across West Garo Hills and deployed additional security forces to prevent further escalation.

Earlier on Monday, authorities had imposed night curfew in 37 villages identified as sensitive. These areas had seen protests by NGOs opposing the participation of non-tribals in the nomination process for the GHADC elections. The curfew from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am aims to maintain order during the nomination period from March 9 to March 16.

Hours before the firing, the state government had also ordered a 48-hour suspension of mobile data services from midnight, citing reports of mobilisation, assaults and circulation of misinformation on social media. Officials said the step was necessary to ensure safety during the nomination process, although voice calls and SMS services remain functional.

A peace-committee meeting called by Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal will be held Tuesday at the Circuit House in Tura. Church leaders, NGO representatives and local development committees have been invited to help reduce tensions.

Security has been increased at all nomination centres as filing continues through March 16.

The unrest began after former Phulbari legislator Estamur Mominin was allegedly assaulted by protesters when he arrived at the deputy commissioner's office in Tura to file his nomination for the GHADC polls. Protesters have been demanding that non-tribals should not contest or participate in the elections.

On February 17, the GHADC executive committee passed a resolution requiring candidates to submit Scheduled Tribe certificates.