2 Academicians Go Missing In Balochistan, Search Efforts Underway

Two senior academicians from the University of Gwadar have reportedly gone missing in Balochistan, raising concerns over their safety.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Gwadar, Prof. Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir, and Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Manzoor Ahmed disappeared on Wednesday while travelling from Gwadar to Quetta, according to university and police sources.

Officials said the two were travelling in an official vehicle when contact with them was suddenly lost during the journey. The last communication with them reportedly took place near Kund Umrani in the Mastung area.

Police confirmed that a lecturer and the driver accompanying the officials are also missing.

University sources suspect that the officials may have been kidnapped in the Mastung area, though there has been no official confirmation so far.

Authorities have launched efforts to trace the missing individuals, as concerns continue to grow over the safety of the senior university officials.

There has been no statement yet from the Pakistan Army or any Baloch rebel groups.