10-Year-Old Male Tiger Found Dead In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

World | | Updated: April 14, 2019 16:48 IST
Field director ruled out any foul play behind the tiger's death. (File)


Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh: 

A 10-year old male tiger was found dead in the Dudhwa range of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) on Sunday morning.

"The dead tiger had serious puncture wounds on its head, one of its eyes was completely damaged and the claws were injured, which indicated that it had to face a tough fight with some other big cat," field director Ramesh Pandey told news agency PTI.

He ruled out any foul play behind the tiger's death.

Pandey also informed that a panel of doctors was formed to conduct a post-mortem examination on the tiger to ascertain the exact cause of its death.



Trending

10-year old male tigerDudhwa Tiger Reserve

