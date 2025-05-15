Congress Accuses BJP Of Politicising Operation Sindoor

Senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday accused BJP of politicising the 'Operation Sindoor' and said there are reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states over Operation Sindoor and India's effective response to subsequent Pakistan aggression.

"Politicisation of Operation Sindoor is wrong. We have never politicised the issues of security. We have this information that PM Modi will meet the NDA Chief Ministers on May 25. What is the mistake of the CMs of Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, HP, Punjab, J&K? What is this if not politicisation? On one hand, PM Modi is not answering serious questions, not attending all-party meetings and on the other hand, he is having meetings with NDA CMs..." he said while addressing a press briefing.

Mr Ramesh also accused the government of being silent over the remarks of United States leaders about brokering an agreement for stopping military action and firing between India and Pakistan.

"For the last few days, the Congress party is asking why US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. This is happening for the first time. PM Modi does not say anything on this. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that America's role was so important that it was because of them that this war stopped. EAM Dr Jaishankar does not even answer this. We are continuously asking why PM Modi and EAM are not answering what the role of America is?..., " he further said.

Congress said that 'Jai Hind' rallies will be held in various states to ask questions from the government.

The Congress leader added, "We have decided that we are going to hold 'Jai Hind Sabha' rallies in 10-15 states. Our senior party leaders will participate in them, and we will raise several questions to the Prime Minister. Several questions have already been asked by our party. Rahul Gandhi will also ask some questions on 16th May. In these rallies, we will ask the Prime Minister why he is silent. Members of our ex-servicemen department will also be present in the rallies..."

Congress expressed support for the armed forces in all its efforts against terrorism.

"We are standing with our armed forces like a rock. We are standing against terrorism, and we give full support to the actions taken against Pakistan. We also demanded that an all-party meeting be called...Two all-party meetings were held, but PM Modi was not present in any of those meetings. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi have written a letter to PM Modi for a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack," he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor in response to last month's Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)