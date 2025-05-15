At BRICS, Nitin Gadkari Highlights Government's Transport Initiatives

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meet in Brasilia, Brazil, articulating India's commitment to building a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport infrastructure.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways also shared a video on X and wrote, "Represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meet in Brasilia -- driving the vision for a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport ecosystem."

Emphasising India's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Gadkari highlighted flagship initiatives such as PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, Bharatmala, and Sagarmala--programmes that reflect India's commitment to creating an integrated and future-ready transport ecosystem that drives inclusive growth and strengthens regional connectivity.

Sharing a post on X, Mr Gadkari wrote, "Honoured to represent India at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meeting in Brasilia, where India's vision for sustainable, resilient, and multimodal transport infrastructure was shared with global partners. The discussion highlighted key transformative initiatives spearheaded under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, including PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, Bharatmala, and Sagarmala."

The post added, "These flagship programmes reflect India's commitment to building an integrated, future-ready transport ecosystem that drives inclusive growth and regional connectivity."

The leaders of the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) countries met for the first time in St. Petersburg, Russia, on the margins of the G8 Outreach Summit in July 2006. Shortly afterwards, in September 2006, the group was formalised as BRIC during the 1st BRIC Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which met on the sidelines of the General Debate of the UN Assembly in New York City.

After a series of high-level meetings, the 1st BRIC summit was held in Yekaterinburg, Russia on June 16, 2009, according to the official website.

The BRIC group was renamed as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) after South Africa was accepted as a full member at the BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York in September 2010. Accordingly, South Africa attended the 3rd BRICS Summit in Sanya, China on 14 April 2011.

BRICS is an important grouping bringing together the major emerging economies from the world, comprising 41% of the world population, having 24% of the world GDP and over 16% share in the world trade. BRICS countries have been the main engines of global economic growth over the years. Over a period of time, BRICS countries have come together to deliberate on important issues under the three pillars of political and security, economic and financial and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

