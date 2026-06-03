US Sellers Are Pulling Homes Off The Market At Fastest Pace Since 2020, Study Finds

More sellers in the US are delisting their homes as houses sit on the market for longer than they like and are unable to fetch the expected prices.



Across the US, 5.8% of home sellers delisted their houses in April, a survey by real estate brokerage Redfin revealed.



The number ties with December 2025 as the highest share of homes delisted since March 2020, when the housing market froze due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Delistings rose 3.8% month over month on a seasonally adjusted basis, the research said, marking the second straight month in which they increased.



Atlanta saw one in 10 (10.7%) homes being pulled off the market in April, the highest among the 50 most populous US metros. San Jose (9.3%), Los Angeles (7.8%), Dallas (7.8%) and Seattle (7.7%) formed the rest of the top five cities in this respect.



Delistings were least common in Pittsburgh, where only 3.5% of April's listings came off the market.



Columbus, OH (3.6%), Chicago (3.6%), Cincinnati (3.7%) and New Brunswick, NJ (4.4%) also saw low levels of delisting.



The research said that homes were being delisted largely since it was a buyer's market while some sellers still expect pre-pandemic era prices.



“Buyers know they have negotiating power, often offering under the asking price and completing inspections, but some sellers just won't budge,” Patricia Ammann, a Redfin Premier agent in Arlington, VA, said in a release.



The increase in delisting comes as elevated gas prices, higher mortgage rates and weaker consumer confidence have impacted housing demand.



Mortgage rates had been declining at the start of 2026, according to Mortgage News Daily, with the 30-year fixed briefly touching the 5% range at the end of February.



The rates underwent a sharp hike when the US-Iran war started and have remained high since.



Listings in some parts of the US are starting to pile up, as new homes come on the market and others remain.



Homes are sitting for sale longer, leading to some buyers simply giving up as the all-important spring season comes to an end, CNBC reported.



Some owners who delisted their houses over the past year put them on the market again in April, despite higher mortgage rates, in order to take advantage of the spring market. Redfin found 2.5% of the houses on the market last month were relistings.



This tied with the prior two months for the highest share since mid-2020 when several homeowners put their homes back on the market after removing them.