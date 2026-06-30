SSI Payment 2026: When Will July Check Be Sent? Here’s The Schedule

With the Fourth of July weekend set to start off a wave of celebrations in the US, some may be wondering if the holiday would affect their Social Security payments for the month.



The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments for July will be sent on Wednesday, July 1, as per schedule.



SSI checks are normally issued on the first of each month. However, in case of a holiday, the payments may be sent out early. This is also the case when the first calendar day of the month is a weekend. With the first day of July falling on a regular weekday, the Social Security Administration's (SSA) calendar confirms that the SSI checks will be sent out as normal.



The SSI program provides benefits for people aged 65 and above, those with limited or no income or resources, and individuals who are blind or suffer from a qualifying disability. Children are also eligible for the supplemental income if they have a qualifying disability.



The program is administered by the SSA. Almost 7.4 million Americans get monthly SSI payments. About one-third of SSI recipients also get Social Security benefits, the agency's website stated.



Social Security July 2026 Payments



Social Security payment for the month of July will also follow their regular schedule. The checks are normally issued on Wednesdays.



If the recipient's birthday falls between the first and tenth day of a month, their benefits will be paid on the second Wednesday of each month. This means next month, the first batch of Social Security payments will be sent on July 8.



If the recipient was born between the 11th and 20th of a month, their Social Security payment will be made on the third Wednesday, i.e. July 15.



For recipients born between the 21st and 31st of any month, the payment date is July 22.



Will There Be Two SSI Payments In July?



Since August 1 is a Saturday, the SSI payment for the month will be sent on July 31. This means that there will be two SSI checks in July and none in August.



Here's the schedule for the rest of 2026:

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (July 2026 payment)

Friday, July 31, 2026 (August 2026 payment)

Tuesday, September 1, 2026 (September 2026 payment)

Thursday, October 1, 2026 (October 2026 payment)

Friday, October 30, 2026 (November 2026 payment)

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 (December 2026 payment)

Thursday, December 31, 2026 (January 2027 payment)

If recipients face any trouble regarding payment, they can contact the SSA at their local office, or visit the agency's website.