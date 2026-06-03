Social Security Beneficiaries In US May Lose $500 Per Month In 2032: Report

Social Security recipients in the United States may lose an average of $500 every month in benefits if the program's trust fund is finished in less than seven years, as predicted, a new analysis revealed.



For the past 16 years, the expenses of Social Security's retirement program have exceeded the funds it receives from taxes collected from paychecks. This has forced the program to cover the shortfall by dipping into its trust fund reserves.



The retirement trust fund will be exhausted in 2032 if no changes are enforced, the Social Security Trustees said.



If Social Security's retirement program faced a 24% cut today, one-in-five Americans, or 63 million, would face consequences. This includes nine million survivors and dependents and 54 million retirees.



“By law, the Social Security retirement program cannot pay out more in benefits than it receives in revenue once its trust fund is exhausted. As a result, all retirees are projected to be subject to an immediate 24% benefit cut upon trust fund exhaustion,” the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) said.



The committee added that no state would be spared from the “potentially devastating effects of insolvency.”



Nationally, the benefit cut equals a $500 average monthly loss, more than the monthly grocery bill of the average retired household, it said.



Which States Would Face The Worst Impacts?





In 29 states, the average monthly benefit cuts would cross $500. The largest cuts would affect retirees in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Utah, and Washington.





In 47 states, over 15% of the population would be directly affected. Populations in Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, Maine, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Vermont, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Wisconsin would face the biggest impact.





Total benefit cuts would exceed 1% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 40 states. Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, Maine, Michigan, South Carolina, Vermont, and West Virginia would suffer the largest economic impact.





In nominal dollars, the total benefit cut differs largely based on the size of the state. California and Florida,for example, would incur losses worth $33 billion and $27 billion, respectively. Texas ($24 billion), New York ($20 billion), and Pennsylvania ($16 billion) fall next on the list.





To prevent the insolvency of the program, policymakers must act quickly and decide how they will secure an initiative that is vital to millions of Americans, the CRFB said.

